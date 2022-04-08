Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of OR opened at $13.54 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 75,860 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.