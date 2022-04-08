Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.96. 12,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

