Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.21

Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.39. Otonomy shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 32,779 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Otonomy news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,968 shares of company stock valued at $59,965 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 229.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Otonomy by 378.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

