Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

OXM has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.59. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

