Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Paragon 28 stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. 592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,084. Paragon 28 has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth about $42,541,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,058,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,611,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,994,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,076,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

