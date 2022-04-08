Paragon 28 Inc’s (NYSE:FNA) Lock-Up Period To End on April 13th

Paragon 28’s (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 13th. Paragon 28 had issued 7,812,500 shares in its initial public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

FNA stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $25.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,541,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,058,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,611,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,994,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,076,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

