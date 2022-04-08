Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 68,853 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 264,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

PGRE opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -344.41%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

