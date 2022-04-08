Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 3.33. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

