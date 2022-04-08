Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.65

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.65 and traded as high as $23.08. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 18,265 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $269.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Infantolino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,831 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,723,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 36.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

