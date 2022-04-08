Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 226 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $218.42. 116,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,277,927. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.30. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $418.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

