Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $139.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.08. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

