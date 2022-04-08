Payfare (TSE:PAY) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of C$340.70 million and a P/E ratio of -14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.46. Payfare has a fifty-two week low of C$4.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.79.

In other news, Director Marco Margiotta bought 15,000 shares of Payfare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.35 per share, with a total value of C$95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,095,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,957,250.50.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

