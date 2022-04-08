PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 40.14%. On average, analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $180,960.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 17,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $404,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 31,170 shares of company stock worth $726,255. 22.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.