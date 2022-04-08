PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO Sells $73,140.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $73,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PDC Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $65,720.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $58,840.00.

PDCE opened at $73.07 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.59.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.