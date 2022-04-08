Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.85

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 56913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

BTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,601 shares of company stock worth $44,225. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.