Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Up 5.7%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 96,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,614,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTU shares. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,601 shares of company stock worth $44,225. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,655 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,755 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,654 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,662 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $61,716,000 after purchasing an additional 750,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

