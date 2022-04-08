Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Trading 1.8% Higher

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.31. 4,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 907,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.44) to GBX 670 ($8.79) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Pearson by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 103,881 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pearson (PSO)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.