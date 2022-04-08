Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Trading 1.8% Higher

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.31. 4,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 907,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.44) to GBX 670 ($8.79) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Pearson by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 103,881 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

