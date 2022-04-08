Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

PEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PEB opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

