Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.77) target price on the stock.

PNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,150.33 ($15.09).

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 1,099 ($14.41) on Monday. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 661.73 ($8.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.51). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,046.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,126.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -112.14.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

