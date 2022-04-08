PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Several other analysts have also commented on PMT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.91.

NYSE:PMT opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 723.10%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 391,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 135,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

