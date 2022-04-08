Peoples Bank OH Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,971 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,410 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,427,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,834,494,000 after acquiring an additional 436,071 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,532,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $851,779,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $301.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

