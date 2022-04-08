PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $180.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PepsiCo outpaced the industry in the past year as it continued its robust revenue surprise trend for the 12th straight quarter in fourth-quarter 2021. Revenues benefited from volume growth and robust price/mix in the reported quarter. Earnings were in line with estimates and improved year over year. The company benefits from investments in brands, go-to-market systems, supply chains, manufacturing capacity and digital capabilities to build competitive advantages. It also gains from the resilience and strength of global beverage and convenient food businesses. In 2022, it expects to retain the strength and momentum witnessed in 2021. However, PepsiCo witnessed margin pressures in fourth quarter 2021 driven by impacts of supply-chain disruptions and the negative effects of the inflationary labor, transportation and commodity costs.”

PEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.50.

PepsiCo stock opened at $172.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $141.24 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.99 and its 200 day moving average is $165.13. The company has a market capitalization of $238.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

