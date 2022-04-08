Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth $180,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 40.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 291,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 83,423 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 29,278 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 16.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,515,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,881,000 after acquiring an additional 793,624 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 199.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 99,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

