Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,983 shares of company stock worth $778,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,673,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,603 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,986 shares during the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

