Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PFMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performant Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performant Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $207.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 194,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $441,138.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,053,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,410 and have sold 351,594 shares valued at $784,891. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 73.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,978 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,585,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,838,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 110.9% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 636,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 334,585 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Performant Financial (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.