Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 137,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $83.08 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

