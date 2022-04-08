Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) PT Lowered to GBX 780 at Barclays

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 804 ($10.54) to GBX 780 ($10.23) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PHNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.10) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phoenix Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.49) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 750 ($9.84) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 770.83 ($10.11).

PHNX stock opened at GBX 625.80 ($8.21) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £6.26 billion and a PE ratio of -7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 635.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 648.42. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a one year high of GBX 764.37 ($10.02).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.33) per share. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.56%.

In related news, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.79) per share, with a total value of £938 ($1,230.16). Also, insider Nicholas Shott acquired 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.21) per share, with a total value of £11,167.84 ($14,646.35). Insiders have acquired 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284 over the last 90 days.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

