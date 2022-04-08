Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.36. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth $42,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,592,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,754,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after acquiring an additional 348,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after acquiring an additional 274,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.