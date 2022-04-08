Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Down to $78.39

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.39, but opened at $69.38. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $67.30, with a volume of 16,272 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $33,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.78 per share, for a total transaction of $109,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

