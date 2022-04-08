Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $345,377.37 and $6,790.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002603 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000225 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.