Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Trading 2% Higher

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) shares shot up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.53. 317,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 503,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34. The stock has a market cap of C$529.68 million and a P/E ratio of 6.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.79.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$122,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,278,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,960,075. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 477,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,743 and have sold 220,000 shares valued at $246,200.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

