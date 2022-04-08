Ping Identity Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 877% compared to the typical volume of 205 put options.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 21.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 80,904 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.