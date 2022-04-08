Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

NYSE AEL opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,713 shares of company stock worth $1,218,124. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

