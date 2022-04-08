Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

WEN opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

