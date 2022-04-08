Piper Sandler Cuts Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $7.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.58.

NLY stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 562.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

