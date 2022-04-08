Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Home Point Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HMPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $433.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

