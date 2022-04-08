Piper Sandler Trims Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Target Price to $42.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PHR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.31.

PHR opened at $28.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.36. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

