Piper Sandler Weighs in on Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

NYSE:BSM opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.25. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 242,475 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

