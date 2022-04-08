Piper Sandler Weighs in on CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CNO Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

CNO opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

