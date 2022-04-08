Piper Sandler Weighs in on PCB Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for PCB Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $315.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Janice Chung acquired 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $56,643.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,170 shares of company stock valued at $726,255 over the last ninety days. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

About PCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.