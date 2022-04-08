Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.30.

PLLIF stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. Pirelli & C. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $7.03.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

