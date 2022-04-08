Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.32.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.