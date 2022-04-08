PlayDapp Hits Market Capitalization of $345.37 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002227 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. PlayDapp has a market cap of $345.37 million and $22.61 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00036051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00106308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,829,427 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

