Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Given New GBX 1,300 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Plus500 (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,137 ($14.91) to GBX 1,300 ($17.05) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.84) price target on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Plus500 stock opened at GBX 1,446.99 ($18.98) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,442.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,386.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.24. Plus500 has a 1-year low of GBX 1,241.50 ($16.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,586.99 ($20.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. Plus500’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

