PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.72. 12,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.