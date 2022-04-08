PolkaWar (PWAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $520,121.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00046484 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.07 or 0.07502502 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,735.44 or 1.00219328 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 30,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

