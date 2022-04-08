Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.23

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.23 and last traded at $56.16, with a volume of 7416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

Several research firms recently commented on POR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.23.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,319,000 after buying an additional 1,725,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,218 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,345,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,096,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,819,000 after purchasing an additional 37,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,036,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

