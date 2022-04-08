PPL (NYSE:PPL) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus lowered shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.79. PPL has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -41.88%.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $68,114,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

