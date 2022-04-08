Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Holdings Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,781 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $87,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTS opened at $24.95 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTS shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

