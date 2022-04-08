Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.31.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

